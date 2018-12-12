Teenager stabbed to death in Greenwich

Image copyright Google

A murder investigation is under way after a teenager was fatally stabbed in south-east London.

Police were called on Tuesday night to Alwold Crescent in Greenwich, following reports of armed youths in the street.

Two young men, thought to be aged 18, later attended hospital with serious stab injuries, one of whom later died. The other has been discharged.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder and remain in custody.

The dead teenager's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

The latest killing brings the number of homicides in London to 130, the highest since 2008.