Image copyright Met Police Image caption Aron Walker was attacked in his flat in Greenwich

A teenager who was stabbed to death in his flat has been named by police.

Aron Walker was attacked at Topham House on Prior Street, Greenwich, on Saturday evening.

The 18-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. A 17-year-old also arrested has been released with no further action.