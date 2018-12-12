Aron Walker named as man fatally stabbed in Greenwich
- 12 December 2018
A teenager who was stabbed to death in his flat has been named by police.
Aron Walker was attacked at Topham House on Prior Street, Greenwich, on Saturday evening.
The 18-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. A 17-year-old also arrested has been released with no further action.