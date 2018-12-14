Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Paul is due to play at London's O2 Arena on Sunday

Police are investigating a break-in at Sir Paul McCartney's London home.

Thieves targeted the former Beatle's house in St John's Wood on the evening of 7 December.

It is unknown if the musician, 76, or his wife Nancy Shevell, were home at the time of the break-in, which came days before he played a concert in his hometown of Liverpool.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

Sir Paul is due to play at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.

