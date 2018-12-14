Jamie Acourt: Lawrence murder suspect 'attacked in jail'
A suspect in the 1993 racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has been attacked just days into his jail sentence.
Jamie Acourt, 42, was jailed for nine years for conspiring to supply "huge quantities" of cannabis resin.
Acourt, originally from Eltham, south-east London, was punched by another inmate on 12 December. He did not require hospital treatment.
A spokesperson said: "A prisoner at HMP Wandsworth has been put on report after punching a fellow prisoner."
Acourt was never convicted of the racist attack on Mr Lawrence and has always denied any involvement.
In 2012, Gary Dobson and David Norris were convicted at the Old Bailey of murdering Mr Lawrence and jailed for life.
Acourt pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to supply drugs in the period between 1 January 2014 and 2 May 2015.