Image copyright Met Police Image caption A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jay Hughes

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy outside a chicken shop.

Jay Hughes was found fatally stabbed outside Morley's in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London, at 17:20 GMT on 1 November.

A 17-year-old from Penge, south-east London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday.

He appeared at Redbridge Juvenile Court charged with murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Image copyright PA Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds in Randlesdown Road

Judge Anne Molyneux QC set a plea hearing for 1 March 2019 and a provisional trial date of 3 June.

The boy, who was remanded in custody, gave the judge two thumbs-up when she explained what would happen.

Earlier in the hearing, he spoke to confirm his identity and English nationality.