Two men whose attack on a pair of police officers was caught on film and widely shared online have admitted assault.

Kersan Euell, 20, and Martin Payne, 19, launched the attack in Kingswood Road, Merton, on 17 November.

Footage shows the pair locked in a tussle next to busy road with a male and female officer.

Euell, of Catford, and Payne, of South Croydon, admitted various charges at a plea hearing at Kingston Crown Court.

A third suspect has not yet been found.

Euell admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), while Payne, 19, admitted assault causing ABH and assault on an emergency services worker.

He also admitted further charges of driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

The female officer was left with head injuries while her male colleague suffered cuts and a broken rib in the attack.

Video shows one officer being dragged around in the road while the other takes a flying kick to the chest and is left yards away from a passing bus.

Although both were hurt, they have since been discharged from hospital.

Kersan Euell, of Catford, and Martin Payne, of South Croydon, admitted various charges at a plea hearing at Kingston Crown Court

The video of the attack showed several cars driving past the encounter without stopping.

A Police Federation leader warned violent suspects could be allowed to get away if officers were not "backed up" by members of the public.

But a police chief said passers-by should only step in if "safe to do so".

Ch Supt Colin Wingrove and Ch Supt Sally Benatar said in a joint statement that the "despicable" assault had impacted the officers as well as their families, friends and colleagues.

"Whilst police officers are rightly expected to handle difficult and hostile situations on a regular basis, we do not accept that assaults are part of the job, and we feel that our officers deserve the protection of the law in order to do their jobs effectively," they said.

A member of the public who stepped in to help stop the attack will be commended, the pair added.

Euell and Payne will be sentenced on 21 January.