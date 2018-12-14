Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was found stabbed in Barking on 17 May

A fourth man has been charged with murder of a 23-year-old in north London.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, who was known to his friends as Mani, was fatally stabbed in Crows Road, Barking at about 23:30 BST on 17 May.

He sustained multiple wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Iki Mohammed Ali, 23, of Maud Gardens, Barking, was charged with murder and will appear at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on 15 December.

Warwick Carson, 23, and Jonathan Mulangala, 21, were charged with Mr Juma's murder on 20 November.

Syed Fahad, 22, was also charged with murder after his arrest in 2 July.

A provisional trial date of 20 May has been set for Mr Fahad.