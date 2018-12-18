London

Katie Price charged with drink-driving

  • 18 December 2018
Katie Price Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The TV star will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 7 January

Former glamour model Katie Price has been charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Ms Price, 40, from Horsham, Sussex, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 7 January.

She was charged by postal requisition last week, after her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in south-east London two months ago.

The Met Police said officers had come across a damaged car on Shooters Hill Road in Woolwich on 10 October.

