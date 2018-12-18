Image copyright Google Image caption One worker suffered a minor leg injury leaping out of the path of a train travelling at 49mph through South Hampstead station

Overnight track workers were two seconds from being hit by a train due to confusion over what line was closed, an investigation has found.

The train was travelling at 49mph through north London during the incident on 11 March, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) found.

The driver of the eight-carriage West Midlands Trains service saw the group, sounded his horn and applied the brake.

Network Rail said: "Safety of our staff and our customers is our top priority."

One of the workers suffered a minor leg injury leaping out of the path of the train, while many of the other 24 in the group were left "distressed".

They managed to jump clear "around two seconds before the train passed", the RAIB said.

No-one was injured on the train, which sustained "significant damage" after hitting a trolley placed on the track by the workers.

'Ineffective safety'

Investigators found that the incident alongside South Hampstead station happened because the workers were operating on a line which was still open instead of the intended adjacent line, which was blocked.

Safety arrangements were "ineffective" and there was no-one appointed to manage all the risks associated with the work, the RAIB found.

Six safety recommendations were made to Network Rail.

Mick Cash, leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: "This is yet another shocking example of the risks being run by track workers out there day and night on Britain's dangerous railways.

"Cuts are rife and the safety culture is being undermined by budget constraints and fragmentation."

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "We welcome the RAIB's findings. We will carefully consider all its recommendations and implement improvements."