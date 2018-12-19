Image copyright TfL Image caption London Mayor Sadiq Khan said "toxic air pollution" in the capital was creating "a major public health crisis"

Private hire vehicles, including Uber and minicabs, will have to pay the Transport for London (TfL) congestion charge.

Under new plans by TfL, the vehicles will no longer be exempt from the daily £11.50 rate for driving in central London.

TfL said the proposals had been drawn up in a bid to improve the capital's air quality.

The changes will come into force from 8 April.

In the first phase, only zero-emission vehicles will still be exempt from paying the congestion charge - which was introduced in 2003.

TfL said since the charge began 15 years ago, the number of vehicles entering central London each day has decreased by about 30%.

The announcement follows a consultation which TfL said received 10,000 responses.

'Filthy air'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said "toxic air pollution" in the capital was creating "a major public health crisis".

"We have to make tough decisions to protect the health and wellbeing of Londoners and tackle harmful emissions from the most polluting vehicles.

"Now we need private hire vehicles and taxis to play their part and help us clean up our filthy air responses."

TfL said it would consult on proposals to reduce the taxi age limit for the dirtiest vehicles to 12 years by 2022.

A spokesman added: "The 15-year age limit would be strictly mandated in 2019, with a proposed reduction in the age limit each year until a 12 year age limit is reached."

The age limit for Euro 6, LPG and ZEC taxi vehicles is proposed to remain at 15 years.

Analysis

By Tom Edwards, BBC London transport correspondent

Image copyright TfL Image caption The congestion charge changes will come into force from 8 April

Broadly what we are seeing here is regulation catching up with the disrupters.

According to the mayor, the rise of hailing apps like Uber has led to a huge increase in private hire vehicles driving round waiting for work.

Now Sadiq Khan has taken action and will make them pay the congestion charge.

Concerns come from the GMB (union) that this will close minicab offices and cost jobs - the increase could also be passed on to customers.

The black cab trade will also not be happy that the age limit is being reduced. They will fear a huge amount of equity is going to be wiped off the value of their cabs.

But the message from City Hall is clear - first and foremost Londoners want cleaner air and do not want polluting vehicles in their city.