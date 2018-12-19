Image copyright PA Image caption The man died hours after he was found outside Westminster Underground Station

A man has died hours after he was found unresponsive in an underpass opposite the Houses of Parliament.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found by British Transport Police at 23.30 GMT on Tuesday outside Westminster Underground Station.

Officers administered first aid and he was taken to a central London hospital but he died in the early hours.

The Metropolitan Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious.

In February a homeless man was found dead in an underpass that leads from the station to the Palace of Westminster.