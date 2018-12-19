Image copyright Google Image caption Three people were taken to hospital with stab injuries

Three people have been taken to hospital after stabbings at two health centres in east London.

Two victims were stabbed in Tredegar Practice on St Stephen's Road in Tower Hamlets and another at nearby St Stephen's Health Centre at about 11:00 GMT.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, but the victims have been taken to a major trauma centre.

Scotland Yard said one man had been arrested and taken to hospital.

A video posted to social media showed a man with long hair, dressed only in underwear, being led in handcuffs to the back of a police van.

The London Ambulance Service said several crews had been sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman added: "We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, two ambulance crews and two single responders in cars to the scene. We also dispatched a response car from London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated four people at the scene. We took three of the four to a major trauma centre as a priority and one to hospital."

The Met said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

St Stephen's practice manager Balvinder Kullar said all staff were safe and described the emergency service response as "brilliant".