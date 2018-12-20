Image copyright Met Police Image caption Post-mortem tests found Maureen Whale died from coronary heart disease brought on by the stress of the incident

A "significant discovery" has been made by detectives investigating the death of a woman who died after a burglary.

Maureen Whale's home in Barnet was broken into on 4 December, and she collapsed while dialling 999 and later died in hospital.

The Met has now said the 77-year-old's stolen handbag has been found "stuffed in a hedge" near to her home.

No arrests have been made, but police are tracing three suspects as part of its manslaughter inquiry.

Detectives believe the two burglars and a man acting as a look-out targeted three other properties in the area that evening.

They took jewellery from all the properties, and a small brown purse and handbag from Mrs Whale, who lived in her Bells Hill home throughout her life.

Police say her handbag was found by a member of the public nearly half-a-mile north of her home on the outskirts of Ravenscourt Park.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said the find was "highly significant" as it gave an indication as to where the three suspects went.

He added: "We are confident that after burgling Maureen's house, the suspects made their way up Bells Hill.

"We believe they then most probably walked through or around Ravenscroft Gardens [the park] which would have been open at the time."

Post-mortem tests found Ms Whale died from coronary heart disease brought on by the stress of the incident.