Images of London City Airport's new 51,000 sq ft terminal have been released.

Two million more passengers per year will be able to use the airport from 2022, with 30,000 additional flights annually, the airport said.

The £500m expansion will include new shops and restaurants and will reflect "21st century London".

Chief executive Robert Sinclair said he was looking forward to a "bright future" for the east London airport.

He said: "The 21st century London theme will be reinforced by light features, art installations, graphic wall panels and furniture from the city's abundant talent, with large format digital screens providing spaces for storytelling."

The London airport is also building the UK's first digital air traffic control tower, which will begin operation in 2019.

The existing 1987 structure was built to accommodate one million passengers per year.

But recently, the airport has seen passenger footfall reach more than 4.5m per year, with the figure due to rise to 5m per year in 2019.

The new terminal will provide four times the size of floor space compared to the current facility, which is 17,000 sq ft, Mr Sinclair said.

He added: "Through our transformation programme, we have a blank canvas and a great opportunity to provide our passengers with an airport experience that truly reflects modern London, the greatest city in the world."