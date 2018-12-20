Romford death: Teen guilty over Jordan Douherty murder
- 20 December 2018
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of a 15-year-old drill rapper.
Jordan Douherty was beaten and stabbed during three separate attacks outside Clockhouse Community Centre in Romford after leaving a birthday party on 23 June. He died of a stab wound to the heart.
Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, were found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
Sentencing will take place in 2019.