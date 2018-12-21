Image caption Three people were taken to hospital with stab injuries after the attacks

A man has been charged after three people were stabbed at two health centres in east London.

Two men and a woman were attacked in two different practices in Tower Hamlets on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Leung, of Malmesbury Road, has been charged with four counts of GBH with intent, one count of attempted GBH with intent, and one count of threatening behaviour with a knife.

Mr Leung, aged 40, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.

The two men, aged 24 and 33, were found stabbed in Tredegar Practice on St Stephen's Road at about 11:00 GMT, while a 77-year-old woman was attacked at St Stephen's Health Centre.