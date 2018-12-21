Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lord Promise Nkenda was mown down by a stolen car then stabbed repeatedly

A gang of five have been found guilty of murdering a teenager who was mown down by a stolen car then stabbed.

Lord Promise Nkenda was walking along a pavement in Newham, east London, on Valentine's Day when the BMW accelerated towards him.

After being struck by the car, the 17-year-old was followed into an alleyway where he was repeatedly stabbed in the head and chest, the Old Bailey heard.

Four 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old boy denied murder but were found guilty.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption (Left to right) Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all found guilty as was a 15-year-old boy

The defendants convicted of murder were:

Ishaq Abdille, 18, from east London

Ephraim Idris, 18, of Dovehouse Mead, Barking

Anton Muir, 18, from Epping

Shemar Dawes, 18, from Forest Gate

A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons

The jury heard the attack, which occurred at about 20:40 GMT on 14 February, lasted for just 30 seconds.

Prosecutor Alan Kent QC said it was not known who was driving the car or who stabbed the 17-year-old but the group acted together.

"All of them were in the car when it was used deliberately as a weapon when it drove at Promise," he said.

The court heard the motive for the attack remained a mystery, although it was suggested it could have been a case of mistaken identity.

Four of the defendants were identified on CCTV footage, with one caught on film attacking Mr Nkenda with a knife, the prosecution said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Nkenda was followed into an alleyway and repeatedly stabbed

In their defence, the 15-year-old, Idris and Muir admitted being at the scene but denied they were involved while Abdille and Dawes had claimed they were at home.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, of Scotland Yard, said after sentencing: "This group acted together from start to finish to execute this murder.

"They were ruthless in their determination to kill Promise and have refused to cooperate with police from the outset."

Mr Nkenda's brother Patrick said his family had "all become shadows of our former selves" since the murder.

The gang of five will be sentenced on 4 February.