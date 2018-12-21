Image copyright Met Police Image caption Reece Williams claimed he was acting in self-defence

A man who stabbed another man to death in a "savage assault" following an argument inside a van on a north London high street has been jailed for 12 years.

Marcel Campbell, 30, from Haringey, died from his wounds after the attack in Upper Street, Islington, on 21 May.

Reece Williams, 22, from Islington, was charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter by a jury on 27 November.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey to 12 years' imprisonment.

After Williams was arrested, he told police officers he had not intended to kill Mr Campbell and had arranged to meet him to buy drugs, the Metropolitan Police said.

He said he stabbed him in self-defence after Mr Campbell pulled out a knife.

Image copyright @sam_linnett Image caption Members of the public tried to help Mr Campbell but he died in the street from multiple wounds

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "This was a savage assault."

He added: "No length of imprisonment can change what has happened but the family can draw comfort from the fact that justice has been done."