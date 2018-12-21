Image copyright Met Police Image caption Andra Hilitanu and her unborn child were left to die after she was attacked by her boyfriend

A man told his daughter he did not want any more children before killing his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors.

Ioan Campeanu, 44, killed Andra Hilitanu, 28, and their unborn child in their flat in Neasden, north-west London, on 31 May.

Prosecutors said the attack was Campeanu's "final act of brutality" after "years of violence" towards her.

Campeanu was found guilty of murder and child destruction at the Old Bailey.

Jurors heard Miss Hilitanu was found with multiple stab wounds in the bathroom of the couple's flat in Neasden, north-west London, on 1 June, after Campeanu called 999 and said: "She's dead, I killed her."

Prosecutor Brian O'Neill QC said the victim's cousin had previously seen Campeanu kick her in the groin, saying: "I'll kill you Andra, I'll eat your flesh."

Mr O'Neill told the court: "No-one else other than this defendant could have killed Andra, it being his final act of brutality against her after months and years of violence.

"He attacked her and their unborn child, plunging a pair of scissors into her neck and leaving them both to die as he went for a drive."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ioan Campeanu told a 999 call handler he used scissors to stab Miss Hilitanu

Earlier on the night of 31 May, the couple's neighbour complained to their landlord he could hear them fighting, the court heard.

Miss Hilitanu, who police said was about 30 weeks pregnant, could be heard screaming, jurors were told.

At about midnight, Campeanu phoned his daughter in London to say he had "got rid of her".

His daughter said she was aware her father and Miss Hilitanu were using drugs that were making him "confused and destroying him", Mr O'Neill said.

She also said her father "had not wanted any more children".

Jurors were told the couple were both "heavy abusers" of Class A drugs, in particular crack cocaine.

Campeanu will be sentenced on 10 January.