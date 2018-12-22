Image copyright Met Police Image caption The arrest was revealed by the judge after another 17-year-old was found guilty of murdering drill rapper Jordan Douherty

A teenager who allegedly tried to take a knife into the public gallery of the Old Bailey has been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The 17-year-old, from Plaistow in east London, was arrested trying to gain access to a murder trial on Tuesday.

He has since been bailed to appear at a youth court in January.

The arrest was revealed by an Old Bailey judge after another 17-year-old was convicted of the murder of 15-year-old drill rapper Jordan Douherty.

Jordan performed under the name Young Valenti and was stabbed to death after leaving a 16th birthday party in Romford in June.

For legal reasons the 17-year-olds cannot be named.