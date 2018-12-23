Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with stab injuries in Albert Place, Tottenham

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in north London.

The victim was found with knife injuries when police were called to Albert Place in Tottenham at about 01:20 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, where he died shortly after.

A 15 and 16-year-old boy were arrested on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Det Ch Insp Glen Lloyd said: "Whilst we have made good progress with two arrests, I still need to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with my investigation.

"At the heart of this, we have an innocent young man who has been brutally murdered just days before Christmas."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.