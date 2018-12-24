Image copyright Twitter/@999London Image caption The victim died in St Joseph's Road, Edmonton, on Tuesday night

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of shooting a man dead in north London.

The victim, who has not been named but was described as a man in his 20s, died on St Joseph's Road, Edmonton, at about 22:10 GMT on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said two men aged 19 and 23 were arrested by detectives on Sunday.

Three men who were arrested at the scene on the night of the shooting have been released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes said: "Whilst we have made further arrests, I urge anyone who can assist in helping us build a clearer picture of this murder to contact police without delay."

The BBC has calculated the death is the 131st homicide in the capital so far this year.