Image copyright Met Police Image caption Wilham Mendes, a Portuguese national, was found injured after a suspected robbery in Albert Place, Tottenham

A 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death in north London on Saturday has been named by police.

Wilham Mendes, a Portuguese national, was found injured after a suspected robbery in Albert Place, Tottenham at about 01:20 GMT and died shortly after.

Mr Mendes, who was a keen boxer and had been in the UK since 2015, was living in Tottenham, police said.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of his murder on Sunday.

Both remain in custody at north London police stations, the Met Police said.

'Brutally murdered'

Det Ch Insp Glen Lloyd said: "Early enquiries by my team have established a possibility that Wilham was stabbed during a robbery and I would like anyone who saw the events leading up to or immediately following the murder to contact my officers without delay.

"At the heart of our investigation is the loss of an innocent and promising young man who was brutally murdered in the street.

"Our thoughts are with Wilham's family as they struggle to cope with their loss at what should have been a happy time of year for them."