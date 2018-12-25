Image copyright Met Police Image caption Wilham Mendes was found injured after a suspected robbery in Albert Place, Tottenham

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with stabbing a keen boxer to death in north London.

Wilham Mendes, a Portuguese national, was found injured after a suspected robbery in Albert Place, Tottenham, at about 01:20 GMT on Saturday. He died shortly afterwards.

The 25-year-old athlete had been in the UK since 2015 and was living in Tottenham, police previously said.

Two teenagers arrested on Sunday have been charged with murder.

They are also charged with robbery and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 26 December.