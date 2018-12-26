Image copyright Met Police Image caption Wilham Mendes was found injured after a suspected robbery in Albert Place, Tottenham

Two 15-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a boxer.

Wilham Mendes, a Portuguese national, was stabbed in a suspected robbery in Albert Place, Tottenham, north London, on Saturday.

The two teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, are also accused of the robbery of Mr Mendes, the robbery of a second man and the attempted robbery of another person.

The pair appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court earlier.

District Judge Robin McPhee remanded them into youth detention until their next appearance at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Multiple wounds

The two defendants were allowed to sit in the open dock rather than the secure dock because of their age.

Police are still seeking two other individuals in connection with Mr Mendes' killing.

The 25-year-old athlete was found with multiple stab wounds at about 01:20 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Mendes, who had lived in the UK since 2015, was taken to an east London hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.