A fox was found snoozing on top of a microwave after it snuck into a south-west London home.

The animal came in through the cat flap and smashed plant pots before curling up on top of the appliance.

Kim Fryer, from Mitcham, called the RSPCA, after her daughter found the fox in the early hours of the morning.

Mrs Fryer said she could tell "there was something wrong" with it but after being checked over by vets it was released back into the area.

Ms Fryer, who has five cats and a dog, said: "She put the light on and one eye opened but he didn't move.

"A couple of my plants were smashed and there was mud everywhere."

The fox was taken to Putney Animal Hospital on 15 December.

A hospital spokesperson said: "Fortunately he was quite healthy with a beautiful fluffy coat, so after a thorough check over he was released back to the area he was found in by one of the hospital staff. Good luck Mr Fox!"

The RSPCA said it expected to rescue about 10,000 animals over the winter.

