Image copyright Google Image caption Fire crews were called to the flat in Goldcrest Close at 06:00 GMT

A man has died in a flat fire in south-east London.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were sent to the property in Goldcrest Close, Thamesmead, at 06:00 GMT.

One man who was brought out of the flat by fire crews was declared dead at the scene. A second man and two women were also evacuated from neighbouring flats but were not injured.

London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control by 07:40 and the cause of the fire had not been established yet.