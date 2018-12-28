Man dies and three evacuated from Thamesmead flat fire
- 28 December 2018
A man has died in a flat fire in south-east London.
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were sent to the property in Goldcrest Close, Thamesmead, at 06:00 GMT.
One man who was brought out of the flat by fire crews was declared dead at the scene. A second man and two women were also evacuated from neighbouring flats but were not injured.
London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control by 07:40 and the cause of the fire had not been established yet.