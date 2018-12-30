Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit by a van on High Street in Hornsey

A woman has died two days after she was hit by van on a busy north London road.

Police were called to reports of a van hitting a pedestrian on High Street, Hornsey, at about 17:10 GMT on Thursday.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to an east London hospital where she died on Saturday. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue, the Met Police said.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held.