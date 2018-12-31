Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, west London, in the early hours

Thirty nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in London.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with life-threatening injuries when police were called to Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, at 01:00 GMT.

He is in hospital after being treated at the scene by officers and paramedics.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made at a property near the scene.

Those arrested are being held in custody while inquiries continue.