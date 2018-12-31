Hammersmith stabbing leads to 39 attempted murder arrests
Thirty nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in London.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with life-threatening injuries when police were called to Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, at 01:00 GMT.
He is in hospital after being treated at the scene by officers and paramedics.
The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made at a property near the scene.
Those arrested are being held in custody while inquiries continue.