A woman has been shot at a New Year's Eve event at a nightclub in east London.

The victim, thought to be in her 20s, was shot in the leg at the 588 club in Kingsland Road, Hackney.

Police and paramedics were called at 05:00 GMT. The woman was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Her injury is not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No one has been arrested and inquiries continue.