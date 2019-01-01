Image copyright MPSHACKNEY Image caption In one of the violent incidents early on New Year's Day, a woman was shot at a nightclub in Hackney

Two people have been stabbed to death and four others hurt in separate attacks in London, including one at a private party in the West End.

Police were called to Park Lane, Westminster, at about 05:30 GMT following reports of a stabbing.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene about 30 minutes later.

In another attack, a woman was stabbed to death at a property in Southwark.

The attacks came on the same evening a woman in her 20s was shot at a New Year event at a nightclub in Hackney.

In the West End attack, two men aged 37 and 29, and a woman aged 29, were also found with stab wounds.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

'Security staff'

Police said the man who died appeared to be a member of security staff, as were the other two men who were hurt.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are in the process of informing the man's next-of-kin.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held later.

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge said: "The incident took place outside a venue that was hosting a private party.

"It appears the deceased and the two injured males were working as security staff for the party, they were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter the venue.

"The female was also attacked as she assisted the security staff in closing the front door of the premises."

In the Southwark attack, police were called by paramedics to an address in John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 04:20.

A woman, aged in her early 30s, was found with stab wounds and, despite the efforts of paramedics to save her, she was pronounced dead at 04:50.

She has not been formally identified and her next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

A man, 34, was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.