London

In pictures: London's New Year's Day Parade

  • 1 January 2019
New Year's Day parade Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Feathers, flags and fun all featured at this year's event

Thousands of people have gathered in central London for the annual New Year's Day Parade.

The event, in its 33rd year, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds that lined the route.

The event's communications director Dan Kirkby said it was "a cool and crisp day" but was "invigorating" for the "fantastic crowd of people".

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "no better place to welcome in the New Year than London".

New Year's day parade Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Performers from more than 20 nationalities were involved
London New Year parade Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Stunt men and women careered down the street in front of thousands of people
London New Year parade Image copyright PA
Image caption The London mayor said the aim of the event was to "turn some of our most iconic streets into a sea of joy and colour"
Parade in London Image copyright PA
Image caption The cold weather didn't stop the marching bands as they paraded from Piccadilly to Parliament Street
Spectators Image copyright PA
Image caption Spectators armed themselves with flags to see this year's parade

.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites