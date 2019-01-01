In pictures: London's New Year's Day Parade
- 1 January 2019
Thousands of people have gathered in central London for the annual New Year's Day Parade.
The event, in its 33rd year, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds that lined the route.
The event's communications director Dan Kirkby said it was "a cool and crisp day" but was "invigorating" for the "fantastic crowd of people".
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "no better place to welcome in the New Year than London".
