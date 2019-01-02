Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jack Shepherd told police he never asked if Charlotte Brown could swim

A man found guilty of killing his date in a speedboat crash has won the right to appeal against his conviction, despite being on the run.

Jack Shepherd, of Paddington, was jailed for six years in July for the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, 24.

Shepherd, who was absent from his Old Bailey trial, let Ms Brown, of Clacton, drive his speedboat "at full throttle".

The Court of Appeal confirmed a judge had given him permission to appeal against the conviction on 19 December.

Shepherd had applied in August for permission to appeal against his conviction and sentence in August.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Charlotte Brown died in December 2015 when Shepherd took her on a date on his speedboat

Ms Brown's parents, Graham Brown and Roz Wickens, said they did not want to comment on the appeal until after 22 January, when they will meet Home Secretary Sajid Javid to discuss efforts to trace Shepherd.

They have previously said it was "not fair" Shepherd had not faced justice.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the force was aware the appeal process had begun.

The spokesman said Shepherd remained wanted for Ms Brown's death and urged anyone who knew his whereabouts to contact police.

The Court of Appeal said Shepherd had been refused permission to appeal against his sentence.