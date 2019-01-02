Image caption Flowers have been laid outside the property where Charlotte Huggins was killed

A woman stabbed to death in south London on New Year's Day has been named by police as Charlotte Huggins.

The 33-year-old mother of one was found at a home on John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 04:20 GMT and died shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as a single stab wound.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail until mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.

It is thought the victim and the suspect knew each other, according to the force.

You may be interested in:

Ms Huggins was the first person to be killed in London in 2019.

In a separate attack an hour later in Westminster, a man was also fatally stabbed outside a private party in Park Lane.

Another two men, aged 37 and 29, and a 29-year-old woman were also stabbed.