Man arrested over New Year's Day Park Lane stabbing

  • 2 January 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a security guard who was stabbed to death at a private party in central London on New Year's Day.

Tudor Simionov was working at Fountain House on Park Lane, Westminster, when he was knifed at about 05:30 GMT.

The Met said a group of men, who tried to enter the party, attacked him and a man, 26, was arrested over his killing.

A woman who was killed in a separate stabbing early on 1 January was named by police earlier.

Mother-of-one Charlotte Huggins was found fatally wounded at a home on John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 04:20 GMT on Tuesday.

