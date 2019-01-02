Image copyright PA Image caption Tudor Simionov had been working as a member of security at the private party in Park Lane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a security guard who was stabbed to death at a private party in central London on New Year's Day.

Tudor Simionov was working at Fountain House on Park Lane, Westminster, when he was knifed at about 05:30 GMT.

The Met said a group of men, who tried to enter the party, attacked him and a man, 26, was arrested over his killing.

A woman who was killed in a separate stabbing early on 1 January was named by police earlier.

Mother-of-one Charlotte Huggins was found fatally wounded at a home on John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 04:20 GMT on Tuesday.