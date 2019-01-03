London

In pictures: London Zoo's animal census

  • 3 January 2019
Penguin eats fish Image copyright Yui Mok/PA
Image caption Twelve Humboldt penguins are among the animals undergoing their first experience of London Zoo's annual stocktake

Twelve Humboldt penguin chicks are among the new entries in the list of residents at London Zoo, which is conducting its annual census.

Each year, keepers take a record of all the animals at the zoo, which houses more than 700 different species.

The count of every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate usually takes about a week to complete.

The animal stocktake comes a year after a fire ripped through the zoo, killing an aardvark and four meerkats.

Although a full count - required as part of the zoo's licence conditions - is undertaken once a year, keepers have an inventory which is updated continuously.

Animal operations manager Angela Ryan said: "It always makes for a busy start to the year.

"Our keepers all have their own ways of tallying up the animals in their care - from taking pictures of the tanks in the aquarium to avoiding counting the same fish twice, to using training and rewards to count larger groups such as our squirrel monkeys and Humboldt penguins."

Tiger Stock take Image copyright PA/Yui Mok
Flower beetles are counted during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London Image copyright Yui Mok/PA
Pygmy goats are counted during the annual stocktake Image copyright PA/Yui Mok
A zoo keeper poses with Humboldt penguins during the annual stock take at the ZSL London Zoo Image copyright Getty Images
A zoo keeper poses with Bactrian camels Image copyright Getty Images
Zookeeper Tony Cholerton sits amongst Squirrel Monkeys Image copyright REUTERS/Toby Melville
Zookeeper Jamie Mitchell views an Orb Spider during an event to publicise the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London Image copyright REUTERS/Toby Melville

