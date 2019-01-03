Abu Hamza's son facing firearms charge

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tudor Simionov was photographed working as a security guard hours before he was attacked

A man held as part of the investigation into the murder of a security guard in Mayfair on New Year's Day is the son of the banned radical cleric Abu Hamza.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was stabbed outside a party at Fountain House in Park Lane.

Imran Mostafa Kamel, of The Grove, Ealing, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or danger, and possessing a firearm when prohibited for life.

The Met said the charges related to a separate incident at Fountain House.

The 26-year-old appeared earlier at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Officers said the charges related to an incident at Fountain House at about 05:36 GMT in which no firearm was discharged.

They added the alleged offences were not linked to Mr Simionov's death in the attack - at about 05:30 - or injuries caused to three other people who were stabbed at the event.

Radical preacher Hamza was extradited to the US in 2012 where he was jailed for life after being found guilty of multiple terror offences.