Charlotte Huggins: Two held over Camberwell new year murder
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a mother stabbed to death in south London on New Year's Day.
Charlotte Huggins, 33, was found with a fatal knife wound at 04:20 GMT, at a property in Camberwell.
She died 30 minutes later and a murder investigation was launched by the Met.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, also 34, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The Met say both suspects are in custody at a police station in south London.
Detectives initially arrested another 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder, however the force said he has now been released with no further action.
Ms Huggins was London's first homicide victim in 2019, following the homicides of 132 people in the capital last year.
A post-mortem held at Greenwich Mortuary gave Ms Huggins' cause of death as a single stab wound.
In a separate attack an hour later in Westminster, a man was also fatally stabbed outside a private party in Park Lane.
Another two men, aged 37 and 29, and a 29-year-old woman were also stabbed.