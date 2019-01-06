Image copyright Google Image caption Met Police officers had to force entry to a property in Salisbury House, Poplar, east London

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found strangled to death in Poplar, east London.

Police forced entry to a home in Hobday Street at 13:20 GMT on 30 December.

The 50-year-old victim was found unresponsive and died just under an hour later.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained, but a post-mortem has given her cause of death as compression to the neck.

The Met said no arrests have been made and the woman's next of kind have been informed.

Formal identification of the victim will take place in due course, the Met has said.

The woman's death brings the total number of homicides in London in 2018 to 133 - the highest level in a decade.