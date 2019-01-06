Missing girl taken in car theft found

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police were urgently searching for 17-month-old Maria Tudorica

Police in London have found a 17-month-old girl taken during a car theft.

Maria Tudorica was taken in Nine Acres Close, Newham, east London at 16:37 GMT.

Scotland Yard tweeted just before 20:00 she had been found safe and well in the Ruskin Avenue area.

Maria was in the front passenger seat of her father's black Audi A5 when he met with an unknown man with a view to selling the car, but the thief jumped in and drove away.