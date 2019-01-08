Image copyright PA Image caption Heathrow has announced plans for an extra 25,000 flights a year as part of a nationwide National Air Traffic Services review of flight capacity

Heathrow has announced plans for an extra 25,000 flights a year before a third runway is built.

Flight paths will be altered, allowing some residential areas a break from overhead flights but cutting respite over parts of west London.

The eight week consultation forms part of a nationwide National Air Traffic Services (Nats) review of UK capacity.

"Heathrow's aim is to design a sustainable, fair and more efficient future airport," a spokesperson said.

Executive director for Heathrow expansion Emma Gilthorpe said: "We are committed to delivering expansion responsibly and we encourage everyone to have their say and take part."

Heathrow is also proposing to allow simultaneous take off and landings on its two runways.

Communities living near Heathrow airport are currently given half a day's break from noise as the direction of take offs and landings is alternated during the afternoon.

Heathrow is also proposing to allow simultaneous take off and landings on its two runways.

This will lead to respite periods dropping to eight hours as part of measures to be implemented if a third runway is built, according to Heathrow Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (Hacan).

But the proposals mean vast swathes of London and the Home Counties will receive a predictable break from aircraft noise for the first time, as the respite area is extended.

An extra 68 extra flights a day could be accommodated under the new system before a new runway opens and allow greater capacity during "particularly busy periods".

Hacan chairman John Stewart said: "It amounts to a near-revolution to Heathrow's flight paths."

Without a third runway the current proposals set out "probably the fairest system," Mr Stewart said. But "if it's built it's far from a perfect deal," he added.

"Living under a flight path is like a shadow which you can't shake off, it affects people's health and people's quality of life."

MPs backed plans to build a third runway at London's Heathrow airport in June 2018.

The consultation will run until March 4.