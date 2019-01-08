Image copyright ITV/Getty Image caption Martin Clunes (left) plays Det Ch Insp Colin Sutton (right) in ITV's real-life drama, Manhunt

Three women have contacted police about assaults they believe were committed by convicted serial killer Levi Bellfield, after a TV drama documented how he was brought to justice.

Bellfield killed three women in London and Surrey between 2002 and 2004.

The ITV drama, Manhunt, tells the story of how detectives caught him.

An ex-police officer, who led the team of detectives, said three women had contacted him since the three-part drama began on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Colin Sutton told BBC London he would help any new alleged victims "in any way that I can".

"Three women have made contact with me since Manhunt started on TV, outlining assaults they suffered many years ago and for which they believe Levi Bellfield was responsible," he said.

"I have had email conversations with all of them and we are making sure that they get appropriate support, dependent on their wishes."

The retired detective, who is played by Martin Clunes in the TV drama based on his book about the case, said there was "little doubt" that some of Bellfield's victims had still not reported what happened to them.

Image copyright PA Image caption Levi Bellfield, who now calls himself Yusuf Rahim, will never be released from prison

Bellfield was given a whole-life prison sentence in June 2011 after being found guilty of murdering Milly Dowler.

He was already in jail for the murders of Amelie Delagrange and Marsha McDonnell and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.

ITV's final episode of Manhunt will air on Tuesday evening.