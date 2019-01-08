London

Football fans sought over race and sex attacks on board train

  • 8 January 2019
A group of football fans who sexually assaulted women and chanted racial abuse while on a train are being sought by police.

About 20 men made offensive chants in front of families and children before sexually assaulting a number of women, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The group boarded the 18:22 GMT service from London Paddington to Worcester on 22 December.

BTP said the group were believed to be Chelsea supporters.

Chelsea FC has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.

Officers urged witnesses and victims to contact police.

The suspects left the train at Worcester, BTP added.

