Image copyright GWR Image caption The group of 20 suspects were on a Great Western Railway train from Paddington to Worcester

A group of football fans who sexually assaulted women and chanted racial abuse while on a train are being sought by police.

About 20 men made offensive chants in front of families and children before sexually assaulting a number of women, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The group boarded the 18:22 GMT service from London Paddington to Worcester on 22 December.

BTP said the group were believed to be Chelsea supporters.

Chelsea FC has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.

Officers urged witnesses and victims to contact police.

The suspects left the train at Worcester, BTP added.