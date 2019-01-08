Football fans sought over race and sex attacks on board train
A group of football fans who sexually assaulted women and chanted racial abuse while on a train are being sought by police.
About 20 men made offensive chants in front of families and children before sexually assaulting a number of women, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
The group boarded the 18:22 GMT service from London Paddington to Worcester on 22 December.
BTP said the group were believed to be Chelsea supporters.
Chelsea FC has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.
Officers urged witnesses and victims to contact police.
The suspects left the train at Worcester, BTP added.