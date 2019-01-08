Image copyright Facebook Image caption Charlotte Huggins is the first official homicide victim of 2019

A man has appeared in court charged with fatally stabbing a mother in south London on New Year's Day.

Michael Rolle, 34, of Dulwich, is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Charlotte Huggins.

Ms Huggins was found stabbed at 04:20 GMT at a property in John Ruskin Street, Camberwell.

Mr Rolle appeared by videolink from Thameside prison for the hearing at the Old Bailey. He was remanded in custody until his trial date of 1 July.