Charlotte Huggins death: Man in court charged with killing
- 8 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with fatally stabbing a mother in south London on New Year's Day.
Michael Rolle, 34, of Dulwich, is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Charlotte Huggins.
Ms Huggins was found stabbed at 04:20 GMT at a property in John Ruskin Street, Camberwell.
Mr Rolle appeared by videolink from Thameside prison for the hearing at the Old Bailey. He was remanded in custody until his trial date of 1 July.