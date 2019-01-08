Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found after police received false reports of a road crash

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in an east London street.

Police were initially called to reports of a road crash in Bickley Road, Waltham Forest, at about 18:30 GMT.

Once there, they found the stabbed boy, who was declared dead at the scene despite attempts to revive him.

His next of kin have been informed, a Met Police spokesman said. No-one has been arrested and the homicide and major crime team has been informed, he added.