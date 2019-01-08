Boy, 14, stabbed to death in Waltham Forest street
- 8 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in an east London street.
Police were initially called to reports of a road crash in Bickley Road, Waltham Forest, at about 18:30 GMT.
Once there, they found the stabbed boy, who was declared dead at the scene despite attempts to revive him.
His next of kin have been informed, a Met Police spokesman said. No-one has been arrested and the homicide and major crime team has been informed, he added.