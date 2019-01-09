Image copyright Google Image caption Celia Levitt was pronounced dead at a home on Stoneleigh Road, Bromley

A man has admitted strangling his mother.

Celia Levitt, 68, was pronounced dead at a home on Stoneleigh Road, Bromley, after police were called at about 01:00 BST on 31 August last year.

At the Old Bailey, her son Barry, 36, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutors asked for more time to consider the plea while a further psychiatric report was prepared.

Levitt was remanded in custody until a further hearing on 1 March.