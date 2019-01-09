Son admits killing mother by strangling
- 9 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted strangling his mother.
Celia Levitt, 68, was pronounced dead at a home on Stoneleigh Road, Bromley, after police were called at about 01:00 BST on 31 August last year.
At the Old Bailey, her son Barry, 36, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Prosecutors asked for more time to consider the plea while a further psychiatric report was prepared.
Levitt was remanded in custody until a further hearing on 1 March.