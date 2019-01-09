Image copyright David Sandison/The Independent/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Dr Peter Fisher was an expert in homeopathy and served as physician to the Queen

The death of a physician to the Queen in a cycle crash involving a lorry travelling at 8mph has been described as a "tragic loss".

Dr Peter Fisher, 67, died in a crash in High Holborn, central London, on 15 August. He was the seventh cyclist to die in the capital in 2018.

His sister Suzie Herne called on London mayor Sadiq Khan to "urgently address the issue of cycle safety in London".

The mayor's office said it wants to eliminate road deaths by 2041.

In a statement read at St Pancras Coroner's Court, Ms Herne said: "We urge the Mayor of London to urgently address the issue of cycle safety in London by looking at people-prioritised streets and improved lorry design."

"Dr Peter Fisher was a remarkably gifted and special man whose death is a tragic and irreplaceable loss, not only for his family and friends who loved him dearly, but also to the cause of medicine and homeopathy in this country and worldwide."

A spokesperson for the mayor said: "We are investing record amounts to create new high-quality cycle routes and transform dangerous junctions as part of our Vision Zero approach to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from London's roads by 2041."

Dr Fisher, who lived in Highgate, north London, was wearing a helmet and the lorry was moving at less than 8mph, PC Brian Gamble told the inquest into his death on Wednesday.

Image caption The crash happened on High Holborn during the morning rush hour of 15 August

Samantha Southouse, who was driving the lorry that struck Dr Fisher, told the court she checked all her mirrors before driving forwards in a traffic jam, but did not see him.

CCTV footage screened in court showed Dr Fisher move into the path of the truck as he attempted to get around another vehicle in front.

PC Gamble said he would have been obscured from Ms Southouse's view as he would not have been in her direct line of sight.

Senior coroner Mary Hassell concluded Dr Fisher died of "multiple injuries".

Dr Fisher, who had two daughters, was a frequent cyclist, according to Ms Herne.

Transport for London (TfL) says lorries were "disproportionately involved in fatal collisions" between 2015 and 2017.

It proposed introducing new direct vision standards for lorries, which would see the most unsafe vehicles removed from London's roads.