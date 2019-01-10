Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jayden Moodie "seemed like a really respectable, polite young man"

A teenager who was murdered in north London had moved to the capital for "a new start", a youth worker has said.

Jayden Moodie, 14, was stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off a moped in Bickley Road, Leyton, on Tuesday in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Police found a car they believe was involved in his murder on Wednesday.

Marcellus Baz, who is behind a youth project called Switch Up, said Jayden had his "life mapped out".

No arrests have been made over Jayden's murder, the Met Police said.

The teenager and his mother had recently moved to London from Nottingham to be closer to some of his family.

Mr Baz said he met Jayden briefly after spotting him and his friends on a street in Nottingham regarded as a "hotspot for antisocial behaviour and knife crime".

He said the teenager said "I'd love to but I'm moving to London" when he was offered the chance to get involved in a long-term youth programme.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jayden Moodie was struck by a vehicle while on a moped and stabbed to death

Mr Baz said Jayden "seemed like a really respectable, polite young man that had his life mapped out".

"He wanted to go down the construction painting and decorating route. He looked like he was going to have a new start in London and do something amazing."

Mr Baz said it was "really distressing" that this type of violence was "starting to become normalised" and called for better support for young people and people who have suffered a trauma.

"Losing Jayden might lead to all kinds of things such as these young people having aggressive outbursts, self-medicating, or self-harming," he said.

His view was echoed by MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy, who told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Communities like mine are crying out for help and support."

She said she had been "getting up in parliament and begging and pleading with ministers to focus on this and give us the resources".

In a statement published online, Heathcote School and Science in Chingford, where Jayden attended, said it was offering support to pupils and staff "during this difficult time".

London's victims

Motives and circumstances behind killings varied - as did the age and gender of the victims.

Clare Coghill, the leader of Waltham Forest Council, called for members of the community to come forward if they know anything.

"The police cannot tackle the violence on our streets alone," she said, adding: "To stay silent is to support murderers."

Local charity The Worth Foundation said Jayden had been "known to youth workers but [was] not a regular participant".

Det Ch Insp Soole said additional police officers were in the area and members of the public were being encouraged to talk to them about any concerns they had, or to share information.

Speaking at City Hall, Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House said Jayden's murder was a "a real shock to everybody".

He said there had been an increase in the number of armed response vehicles sent to the Leyton area following the killing.