Events mark Waltham Forest becoming Borough of Culture
A three-day celebration is to mark the beginning of Waltham Forest becoming London's first Borough of Culture.
The Welcome to the Forest event will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening and will see giant light installations and a winter carnival.
The Borough of Culture programme was launched by Sadiq Khan "to put culture at the heart of local communities."
The borough's council said it would be "the biggest party that Waltham Forest has ever seen."
Twenty-two boroughs submitted bids to be named Borough of Culture, with Waltham Forest and Brent chosen for 2019 and 2020 respectively.
They were awarded £1.35m of funding to deliver a programme of cultural activities, while six other boroughs were also given finance for individual projects.
Welcome to the Forest will run from 18:00 to 21:30 GMT on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will feature:
- An audio and visual projection on the Town Hall created by artists Greenway & Greenway in collaboration with Mercury Music Prize-winning musician Talvin Singh
- An immersive sound and light installation called the Nest in Lloyd Park created by artists Marshmallow Laser Feast
- A neon-lit winter carnival along Forest Road featuring people from the borough
Other events to take place over the year will include:
- Shows by Africa Express, who were founded by Damon Albarn
- Artist residences led by Sir Matthew Bourne's dance-theatre company New Adventures
- A 21st Century re-imagining of Chingford's traditional May Day Fayre
- A light installation by visual artist Zarah Hussain which sill see the borough's marshes illuminated by 50,000 solar powered lights
Council leader Clare Coghill said the programme would "shine a light on the stories and cultural heritage of our borough".
Waltham Forest facts
- Waltham Forest is in north-east London and includes the areas Leyton, Leytonstone, Walthamstow and Chingford
- Designer and craftsman William Morris came from Waltham Forest and the borough features the only public gallery devoted to him
- Other famous people born in the north-east London borough include film director Alfred Hitchcock, Apple designer Jony Ive, photographer David Bailey, and footballer David Beckham
- Bands who formed in the area include Iron Maiden, Blazin' Squad and East 17
- The artwork for Blur's famous album Parklife features the band at the now-closed Walthamstow Greyhound Stadium, near where Damon Albarn grew up