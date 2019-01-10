Image copyright Met Police Image caption Andra Hilitanu and her unborn child were left to die after she was attacked by her boyfriend

A drug addict who stabbed his pregnant partner to death with a pair of scissors has been jailed for murder.

Ioan Campeanu, 44, launched the "prolonged and brutal" attack on Andra Hilitanu, 28, who was 30 weeks pregnant, last June.

He had denied murder but was found guilty at the Old Bailey.

Campeanu was jailed for life with a minimum 26-year term, and given a concurrent 14-year term for the destruction of their unborn child.

Ms Hilitanu, who was 30 weeks pregnant, was found stabbed to death in Neasden Lane on 1 June.

She suffered 40 stab wounds, including four to the neck, as well as other blunt force injuries during the 25-minute attack.

'No mercy'

On the night of her death, Campeanu made an emergency call in which he told an operator that he had killed her because he was on drugs.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Jacobs said mother-of-two Ms Hilitanu suffered a "horrible" death, alone and far from her home country.

"This was a prolonged and brutal attack in which you showed her no mercy", he said.

"The terror and agony which she must have suffered are awful to contemplate."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ioan Campeanu told a 999 call handler he used scissors to stab Miss Hilitanu

The court heard Ms Hilitanu had left her husband, children and Romania to begin a relationship with Campeanu in 2016.

Jurors were told she and Campeanu were heavy users of Class A drugs - particularly crack cocaine.

Several witnesses gave evidence saying Ms Hilitanu was in an "abusive relationship" and Campeanu would force her to steal with him to fund their drug habits.